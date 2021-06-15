Menu
Mildred Nelson
FUNERAL HOME
Andrews Funeral Home - Belmond
516 1st Street SE
Belmond, IA

Mildred (Plunkett) Nelson

June 8, 2021

BELMOND-Mildred (Plunkett) Nelson, 97, wife of the late Earl "Doug" Nelson, died June 8, 2021 at Belmond, IA. Public Funeral Mass, Monday, 1 PM, St. Francis Catholic Church, Belmond. Visitation 11-1 PM at the church Monday. Mildred was an Eagle Grove High School graduate, co-owner of Nelson Petroleum Jobber business with her late husband, survived by seven children and their families. Cards or other expressions of sympathy can be sent to Mildred Nelson Family, 1552 Taylor Avenue, Belmond, IA 50421. Mildred's funeral mass and celebration of her life will live-streamed on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday at 1 PM. Just Like the page to view. Andrews Funeral Home 641-444-4474 www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Belmond, IA
Jun
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Live-streamed on the Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page
IA
Jun
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Belmond, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Andrews Funeral Home - Belmond
Love to all the Nelsons at this sad time. Aunt Millie was my god parent, and I will always remember her smile and vivacious personality. We also saw her a number of times out here in California when they travelled with my parents. She will be missed , and remembered.
Mark Bamsey
Family
June 12, 2021
Millie was a most delightful lady!!! She was always attentive and caring to others especially her families - She will live on in all the hearts of the family and friends who knew her - Prayers go out to her family = may you all find happiness in all your individual memories of a great lady indeed!! Sincerely, Reita, friend
Reita Beck
June 11, 2021
