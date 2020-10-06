Mildred VanDeventer

(1919-2020)

Mildred "Maxine" VanDeventer, 101, of 301 7th Street NW, Rockford, Iowa, died Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020, at the Nora Springs Care Center.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Jackson Township Cemetery, Montezuma, Iowa. Officiating will be Rev. Dennis Burns of First United Methodist Church, Rockford, Iowa. The family requests that all attending wear masks and practice social distancing. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Maxine VanDeventer Memorial Fund in care of the Fullerton Funeral Home. Those funds will be disbursed to her favorite charities.

Maxine was born on June 8, 1919, on the Ramsey family farm south of Brooklyn, Iowa. She was the only child of Ross and Lola Pauline Ramsey. She graduated with the class of 1936 from the Brooklyn High School. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Richard Lazell "Van" VanDeventer at the Ramsey residence in Brooklyn on March 30, 1941.

Three children were born to this union. During WWII while Van was serving his country, Maxine remained in Montezuma with their first born, Richard. After the war, David and Donna completed the family. In 1950, they moved to Rockford where they made their home until 1996 when they moved to Mason City. Following her husband's death in 2009, she moved back to Rockford in 2019. For many years, she worked for the local furniture store beginning with Weaver, then Wilcox, and then Schumburg. She knew so much about furniture! She really enjoyed working with the high school kids ordering flowers for homecoming and prom as well. She retired in 1973.

Traveling was a passion for her and Van. They visited every continental state except one, and also enjoyed trips to Canada. They enjoyed dancing to big band music. She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking for them, and loved to host large extended family gatherings. Most of all, she loved being with her great grandchildren. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Rockford Eastern Star.

Surviving Maxine is daughter Donna and husband Mike Smith, Rockford; David and wife Christy VanDeventer, Algona; four grandchildren--Tony (Erin) Smith, Kaci VanDeventer, Brandi (Curtis) Jones, and Kelli (Richard) Penton; and two great-grandsons--Nicholas and Hayden Smith.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband R.L.VanDeventer in 2009, son Richard in 1965, and her parents.

