Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Milo Pals
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Belmond
111 Luicks Lane South
Belmond, IA

Milo Pals

BELMOND-Milo Pals, 79, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Milo Pals will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Mike Ewing as officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick's Lane South, IA
Jun
8
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, IA
Jun
9
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Belmond Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Belmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Funeral Home - Belmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dighton sorry for your loss.
Bob and Teri
Other
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results