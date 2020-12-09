Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Muriel E. Lowenberg
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn - Cypress
4471 Lincoln Avenue
Cypress, CA

Muriel E. Lowenberg

June 7, 1931-November 29, 2020

Muriel Elaine (Westerberg) Lowenberg, 89, of Anaheim, CA, passed away Sunday November 29, 2020. A funeral service honoring her life will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens at 2:30 PM Tuesday December 15, 2020. The gravesite ceremony will follow the service. Visitation will be 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM on Monday December 14, 2020 at Forest Lawn--Cypress, CA. Interment will be at Forest Lawn-Cypress. Muriel was born June 7, 1931, to Rollie and Ruth (Tweeten) Westerberg. She graduated from Forest City High School in 1948. She attended Waldorf College and worked at Forest City Laundry. She could iron shirts with skill and collars were always crisp. Muriel was united in marriage to Richard Lowenberg June 7, 1955. They moved to California and located in Anaheim where they lived the remainder of their lives. Muriel was a homemaker fulltime until the children entered school. She worked at Toy City, was receptionist at West Anaheim Community Hospital and retired from Intra-Corp Medical Review. In retirement Muriel enjoyed volunteering with the City of Anaheim as a Police Volunteer. She made friends with young and old alike. She enjoyed helping those visiting Anaheim and Disneyland, she spent thousands of hours serving the city during her retirement.

Muriel's husband of 64 years, Richard, died in 2019. She will be missed by her daughter Ronda Larsen and son Randy (Nancy) Lowenberg; granddaughters Miranda Larsen, Susan Eason, and Sarah Lowenberg. She is survived by her sister Marjorie Olson and sister-in-law Rogene Westerberg. Muriel was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Arden, Donald and Rodney, sister Vivian, sisters-in-law Garnett Westerberg and Edell Westerberg and brother-in-law Amery Charlson.


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn - Cypress
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn - Cypress.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Muriel loved to be with people and touched many in her long and fruitful life. RIP Muriel.
Nancy Lowenberg
Family
December 17, 2020
Muriel was a very special person to me my whole life. When my parents would go away us girls stayed with Muriel and Richard. We always had so much fun and it made us girls laughing and smiling. I love her and I'm going to miss her bunches.
Jill Curlis
Friend
December 11, 2020
In loving memory of Aunt Muriel & Uncle Rich
Pamela Jo Cisco
Family
December 11, 2020
Move in day at Rowntree September 2019
Randy Lowenberg
Son
December 10, 2020
It was always a treat to visit Muriel and Rich in their home in CA when we visited that state. So sad to say goodbye to the last of Ray´s siblings (10 in all) and their spouses. What a family!!
Millie Lowenberg
December 10, 2020
I´ll always remember the trip to Wisconsin, tubing down the river, with Aunt Muriel and my Cuz Randy. Great memories. Sending my deepest condolences to both Randy and Ronda and the rest of the family! God Bless & Sending Prayers to you all Love Pam Lowenberg Cisco
Pamela Jo Lowenberg Cisco
December 9, 2020
Always enjoyed seeing Muriel when she visited my mom, her cousin Alpha Olson, in Belmond.
Wendy Olson Schulte
December 9, 2020
Randy, I know you will miss your Mother. You look a lot like her. Thinking of you at this difficult time. I will make a memorial donation to plant trees in Muriel's memory.
Shannon Ramsay
Friend
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results