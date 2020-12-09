Muriel E. Lowenberg

June 7, 1931-November 29, 2020

Muriel Elaine (Westerberg) Lowenberg, 89, of Anaheim, CA, passed away Sunday November 29, 2020. A funeral service honoring her life will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens at 2:30 PM Tuesday December 15, 2020. The gravesite ceremony will follow the service. Visitation will be 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM on Monday December 14, 2020 at Forest Lawn--Cypress, CA. Interment will be at Forest Lawn-Cypress. Muriel was born June 7, 1931, to Rollie and Ruth (Tweeten) Westerberg. She graduated from Forest City High School in 1948. She attended Waldorf College and worked at Forest City Laundry. She could iron shirts with skill and collars were always crisp. Muriel was united in marriage to Richard Lowenberg June 7, 1955. They moved to California and located in Anaheim where they lived the remainder of their lives. Muriel was a homemaker fulltime until the children entered school. She worked at Toy City, was receptionist at West Anaheim Community Hospital and retired from Intra-Corp Medical Review. In retirement Muriel enjoyed volunteering with the City of Anaheim as a Police Volunteer. She made friends with young and old alike. She enjoyed helping those visiting Anaheim and Disneyland, she spent thousands of hours serving the city during her retirement.

Muriel's husband of 64 years, Richard, died in 2019. She will be missed by her daughter Ronda Larsen and son Randy (Nancy) Lowenberg; granddaughters Miranda Larsen, Susan Eason, and Sarah Lowenberg. She is survived by her sister Marjorie Olson and sister-in-law Rogene Westerberg. Muriel was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Arden, Donald and Rodney, sister Vivian, sisters-in-law Garnett Westerberg and Edell Westerberg and brother-in-law Amery Charlson.