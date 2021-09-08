Menu
Nancy K. Gabel
ABOUT
Mason City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Nancy K. Gabel

April 13, 1944-September 6, 2021

MASON CITY-Nancy K Gabel, 77, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church for the "Trinity Planned Giving Fund" or First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Nancy was born on April 13, 1944 in Humbolt, Iowa to parents Joe and Blanche (Buckingham) Chamberlin. Nancy grew up in Mason City graduating from Mason City High School in 1962, she then attended NIACC and then continued her education at Mankato State University completing her Bachelors Degree. Nancy had a short stint as a teacher and afterwards worked as a CNA for Good Shepherd Health Center and she did so for 35 years retiring in 2007. On October 21, 2005, she was united in marriage to Alvin (Al) Gabel in the First United Methodist Church in Mason City.

Nancy had many joys in life. She loved knitting and crocheting prayer shawls, visiting stepchildren, grandchildren, and sisters. She enjoyed serving in the Trinity kitchen and she enjoyed being a member of the Red Hats. As a couple her and Al enjoyed going on bike rides and sitting outside watching the birds.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Alvin (Al) Gabel; sisters, Mary Jo (Wayne) Kurten-Hults, Karen (Ed) Landry; stepchildren, David, Sarah, Zachary; grandchildren, Xavier, Bowen, Gabriel, Everly; great grandchild, Mason.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA
Sep
10
Service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
213 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss Al. We are so happy that we knew both you and Nancy. We will keep you in out thoughts.
Mark and Connie Suby
September 11, 2021
Nancy was a classmate of mine. A very sweet lady. So sorry for your loss.
Deanna Koch Friederich
September 9, 2021
So so sorry to hear of Nancy´s passing. Our prayers to Al and family.
Ron and Karen
Friend
September 8, 2021
