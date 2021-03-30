Menu
Nancy Wise-Runnels
Mason City High School
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Nancy Wise-Runnels

MASON CITY – Nancy Wise-Runnels, 80, of Mason City passed Sunday, March 21, 2021 at home in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 3, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, Rev. Sid Bohls officiating. Following the service, burial will be held at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

A visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Memorial Fund of Nancy Wise-Runnels at the Iowa Heartland Community Credit Union.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.641-423-2372.

Colonialchapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 30, 2021.
Apr
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason, IA
Apr
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason, IA
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
Tammy and I offer our prayers and condolences to Nancy's family. Nancy was a friend and will be missed. Where ever she may have frequented she always added a respectable touch of class to the place just by simply being present there. Nancy was a divine character with a laugh and smile that made her pleasant to be around. May she rest in peace.
Paul "Gov" Grouette
March 26, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the wise family. We have known Nancy for over 60 yrs. We lived on the same block as our kids grew up togather. We had so many parades and may baskets given out it is hard to count the numbers. Nancy we will always remember all the fun we had on this block from block parties to chit chats.. Rest in Piece my friend.
David & Marge Milbrath
March 24, 2021
