Nancy Wise-Runnels

January 25, 1941-March 21, 2021

MASON CITY-Nancy Wise-Runnels, 80, of Mason City passed Sunday, March 21, 2021 at home in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 3, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, Rev. Sid Bohls officiating. Following the service, burial will be held at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

A visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Memorial Fund of Nancy Wise-Runnels at the Iowa Heartland Community Credit Union.

Nancy was born January 25, 1941 in Iowa City, daughter of Fred and Marjorie (Harrison) Legler. She graduated from the Mason City High School, class of 1959. After graduation, she was united in marriage to the late Frank Wise and to this union five children were born, Todd, Terry, Timothy, Trinda and Tiffany. Later in life, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Gib Runnels until his death in 1997.

She was a breakfast cook for Hy-Vee East until her retirement in 1995.

Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She looked forward to the holidays, happy hour and the trips to the Casinos. Nancy loved calling her children to make sure her family was doing okay and inquiring about her grandchildren. She never left the house without being put together and looking extravagant, the glitzier the better. She will be fondly remembered as "Fancy Nancy".

Nancy is survived by her five children, Todd Wise of Leland, Iowa, Terry Wise of Rockford, Timothy Wise of Swaledale, Trinda Dight (Tim Whalen) of Mason City and Tiffany Jacobson (Bob Schlader) of Mason City; eight grandchildren, Amber, Cory (Liann), Timothy Jr (Holly), Natalie, Danny, Holly, Sammy and Lucas; ten great grandchildren, Justice, Alexis, Jaxson, Landon, Weston, Hunter, Spencer, Clayton, Thomas, Melanie; sister, Katherine Askeland; brother, John Legler (Martha); special friend and companion, Karl Walters and many extended family and friends.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, late husband Gib Runnels; siblings, Fred Legler, Larry Legler, Mary Jane Badker and Linda Radcliff.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com