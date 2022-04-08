Neil F. Goodnature

GARNER-Neil F. Goodnature, 70, of Garner died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his home.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr as celebrant. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery near Geneva, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to the Garner Public Library.

Neil Francis Goodnature was born on October 7, 1951, in Mason City, Iowa, to Phyllis (Mart) and Pete Goodnature. He grew up in Garner and attended Garner-Hayfield High School, graduating in 1969. He completed his bachelor's degree at Iowa State University before moving back to Garner and becoming a jack-of-all-trades. As a young man, he was an Explorer Scout Advisor and went on many ski trips. Neil enjoyed the outdoors and spent time as a weather observer at the Mason City Airport and in Cordova, Alaska.

Neil was incredibly thoughtful and kind. He was well known around town to always bring a smile and warm conversation everywhere he went - and he went everywhere! He could always be spotted with his signature safety vest on, and many called him "Mr. Garner." Everyone could rely on Neil to share the local news and history and had many notable quotes - including "Let's see, what else do I got for ya?" Neil was a friend of the library, a dedicated member of St. Boniface Church in Garner, past member of the Garner Volunteer Ambulance Service and enjoyed singing in the church choir. He was very fond of his mentee Donivan, whom he mentored for the last six years.

Everyone who met Neil became his friend for life.

Neil is survived by his brothers, Don Goodnature of Indian Shores, FL, Bryce Goodnature (Yvanne Berrier) of Miami, FL; sisters, Mary Goodnature (Bob Kardash) of San Francisco, CA; Marie Frederick of Clear Lake, IA; and nieces and nephews, Melissa Nicnick (Joe Shelton), Zach Frederick (Chelsea Frederick), Michael Goodnature (Anisa Khan), Taisa Goodnature, Mia Goodnature, Shayna Frederick (Colin Gerse), Miranda Frederick and Marie Goodnature (Neal Simmons). He is also survived by his great-niece and great-nephews, Jackson McInroy, Johan Shelton, Harlow Frederick and Dempsey Frederick. He enjoyed keeping up with the many Goodnature cousins and was great at keeping everyone in touch. He loved all of his family dearly and was especially happy when everyone spent time together.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Phyllis Goodnature; his nephew, Ben Frederick, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Neil's family would like to thank everyone for their well wishes. He will be greatly missed.