Nicholas Kockler

March 4, 1986-October 22, 2020

Manly – Nicholas "Nick" Kockler, 34, of Manly, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home in Manly.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with the Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant. Burial will be held at a later date.

A visitation will be held 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. Sharing of memories will start at 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Denison Room at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and charity will be established at a later date.

Nick was born March 4, 1986 in Mason City, son of Richard and Elaine (Fisher) Kockler. He attended the North Central High School. He worked at Curries in Mason City and then Winnebago in Forest City, Iowa.

Nick enjoyed grilling any type of food and having his friends and family over to enjoy his tasty meals. He enjoyed watching sports of all kinds and playing video games. He liked keeping in touch with his friends throughout the years. Nick will be remembered for his outgoing personality, big heart, and his willingness to help anyone he could.

Nick is survived by his parents, Richard Kockler and Elaine Kockler; brother, Jeff (Sonya) Kockler; seven nieces and nephews, Kiley, Jacob, Hailey, Jaxson, Jayden, Hunter and Ethan; two cousins, Kaylyn and Jenna Severson; aunt, Mary Kay Kockler; uncle, Larry Kockler; special friend, Olga Benavidez, Javi Benavidez, and many extended family and of friends.

He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Sylvester and Alice Kockler; maternal grandparent, JoAnn Davis, and uncle, Tom Kockler.

