GARNER–Noah M. Clites, 25, of Garner died Friday, October 1, 2021 from injuries received in a pickup truck accident west of Garner.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 6th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.