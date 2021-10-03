Menu
Globe Gazette
Noah M. Clites
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA

Noah M. Clites

GARNER–Noah M. Clites, 25, of Garner died Friday, October 1, 2021 from injuries received in a pickup truck accident west of Garner.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 6th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street, Garner, IA
Oct
7
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Garner, IA
Oct
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Garner, IA
Cataldo Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
October 15, 2021
Our prayers & sympathy to Deb & Dan & family. Also to John & Sharon Fank. Our hearts are hurting for you! Hugs to you.
Bob & Sharon Soodsma
Friend
October 3, 2021
