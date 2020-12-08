Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma J. Salier
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Norma J. Salier

November 21, 1935-December 4, 2020

Nora Springs-Norma Jean Salier, age 85, of Nora Springs, IA, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at Nora Springs Care Center in Nora Springs, Iowa.

She was the youngest child of three sons and four daughters, born to Marinus and Freda (Nielsen) Petersen.

Norma Jean was born on her parent's farm near Swaledale. on November 21, 1935. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She graduated from Swaledale High School in May of 1953.

On February 4, 1956, Norma was united in marriage to Roland Salier at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Nora Springs. They would be blessed with three sons. The couple farmed until Roland was called by his Lord in March of 1976.

Norma is survived by her children, Dain Salier of Kalispell, Montana, Greg (Teri) Salier of Osage, Bill (Karla) Salier of Nora Springs. Her grandchildren Jack, Luke, Katherine, Jason (Erin), and Justin (Emily) Salier. Great-grandchildren Nora, Josie, Cole, Jalen, and Kylie Salier, along with several nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roland, three brothers and three sisters.

Norma was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church (LCMS) in Mason City. Per her request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Inurnment will be at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs, with the family at a later time.

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com, Champion Home, Osage (641) 732-3706.


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Salier Family, I am so sorry for your loss. Norma was such an amazing person-- a engaged citizen, a valued church member, and a wonderful mom. I feel the ache of her passing as well. Sending love and condolences from Colorado.
Michelle Bakken
December 12, 2020
I have known Norma and Bill my entire life, my earliest childhood memories include the farm, the pigs, cookies at her kitchen table. Their family farm is in the background of so many memories. Hugs and prayers
Loriann
December 9, 2020
Some of my best childhood memories are of Norma, she always had a smile and hug. And always reminded me about the half a banana story. Cherish her memories hugs
Annette
December 9, 2020
Sorry to lose her here but happy she is resting in her Saviors Arms. She was my very special Aunt, my Mother Sylvia´s youngest sister, and my babysitter when she was in high school. Always Gentle, positive and encouraging we will see you in Glory.
Ronald and Marce Pross
December 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, we will miss her very much....Prayers for all the family and friends who will miss her smiling grace!
Dawn D Cunningham
December 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Salier family. Norma was a wonderful woman. Respectfully, Jodi Ueker
Jodi Ueker
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results