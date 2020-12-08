Norma J. Salier

November 21, 1935-December 4, 2020

Nora Springs-Norma Jean Salier, age 85, of Nora Springs, IA, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at Nora Springs Care Center in Nora Springs, Iowa.

She was the youngest child of three sons and four daughters, born to Marinus and Freda (Nielsen) Petersen.

Norma Jean was born on her parent's farm near Swaledale. on November 21, 1935. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She graduated from Swaledale High School in May of 1953.

On February 4, 1956, Norma was united in marriage to Roland Salier at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Nora Springs. They would be blessed with three sons. The couple farmed until Roland was called by his Lord in March of 1976.

Norma is survived by her children, Dain Salier of Kalispell, Montana, Greg (Teri) Salier of Osage, Bill (Karla) Salier of Nora Springs. Her grandchildren Jack, Luke, Katherine, Jason (Erin), and Justin (Emily) Salier. Great-grandchildren Nora, Josie, Cole, Jalen, and Kylie Salier, along with several nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roland, three brothers and three sisters.

Norma was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church (LCMS) in Mason City. Per her request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Inurnment will be at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs, with the family at a later time.

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com, Champion Home, Osage (641) 732-3706.