Norma Jean Swanson

March 16, 1936 - March 17, 2020

SUN LAKES, AZ-Norma Jean McEachran Swanson, 84, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, passed away, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Renaissance Senior Living Facility. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating.

Norma Jean McEachran, daughter of Glen and Hilda McEachran, was born on March 16, 1936 in Mason City, Iowa. She had one brother, Ralph McEachran. Norma graduated from UNI in Cedar Falls with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1956. She taught business courses in Lakota and Nora Springs, Iowa, was a substitute teacher, worked part-time in the Payne Plumbing and Heating office, and owned Swanson's Gifts while in Mason City.

Norma was united in marriage to Larry Arthur Swanson on June 22, 1958. A daughter, Tammy, was born to this union in 1963. Norma and Larry lived in Mason City until November of 1986. At that time, they moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona.

Norma had varied interests-nearly all outreach to others. She was heavily involved in volunteer church activities at Immanuel, St. Paul, and Trinity Lutheran Churches while living in Mason City.

Norma joined Intel Corporation in Chandler, Arizona as an Administrative Associate from 1988 until she retired in 2008. Her job allowed her to participate in several charity activities as well as coordinating a large department of employees.

After Norma's retirement, she volunteered with Neighbors Who Care community organization in Sun Lakes, was active in bridge clubs, participated in Bible Study and women's activities at King of Glory Church in Tempe, Arizona.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Tammy Douglas, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, and grandchildren Zachary Douglas living in Chandler, Arizona, and Delaney Douglas of Phoenix, Arizona. She is survived by one brother and sister in-law, Ralph and Eleanor McEachran of Mason City, Iowa, sister in-law, Sherry Swanson (Bill is deceased) of Mesa, Arizona, brother and sister in-law, Tom and Ann Swanson of Mesa Arizona, along with several nieces and nephews that were so special to her.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Glen, and Hilda McEachran, her husband, Larry Swanson, and her brother in-law, Bill Swanson.

