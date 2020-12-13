Menu
Norman D. Spooner
Sheckler Colonial Chapel
114 North Hawkeye
Nora Springs, IA

Norman D. Spooner

Nora Springs-Norman Dean Spooner, 73, of Nora Springs, IA, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, due to heart complications.

A graveside inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs, with Pastor Dave Werges officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Friday at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs. 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel
114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA
Dec
18
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Park Cemetery
Nora Springs, IA
Very sorry for your lost. You will be in our thoughts and prayers...
Mike and Karla Gordon
December 17, 2020
Madeline Lenschow
December 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy Roni!! Norm was a fun loving guy. He will be deeply missed. We had alot of great times together. Sure going to miss him. Love you Norm!! See you when I get there. R.I.P.
Carol Kulpa
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I always had fun chatting with your dad & Ronnie at all the ball games!! I will keep you all in my thoughts & prayers.
Cheryl Boyd
December 13, 2020
so very sorry for your loss.
Doreen Beeman
December 13, 2020
