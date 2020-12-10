Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Novella D. White
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Novella D. White

May 17, 1932 - December 4, 2020

MASON CITY – Novella D. White, 88, of Rock Falls, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A private family service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be held in the Rock Falls Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the Old Stone United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Novella Doris Wyborny was born on May 17, 1932, in rural Plymouth to parents Herbert and Luella (Christensen) Wyborny. Novella attended Country School through 8th grade and then Rock Falls High School. In 1954 she graduated from Iowa State Teachers College with a degree in Biology and Physical Education. For three years Novella taught in the Clarion School System before moving to Mason City where she taught at Roosevelt Junior High. On July 13, 1958, she was united in marriage to Donald White in Rock Falls at the Old Stone United Methodist Church. Between this union the couple were blessed with two children, Becky and Beth. After becoming a mother, she became a full time homemaker.

Novella was a lifelong member of the Old Stone United Methodist Church. She was active in Sunday school, United Methodist Women, and other various committees. For years she created beautiful flower arrangements from her garden that graced the sanctuary on Sunday mornings.

Novella had many joys in life; spending time tending to her flower beds, spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends and traveling throughout the US. One of her greatest joys was becoming a grandmother and being able to be an active part of their lives. Many wonderful memories were made on trips with the entire family. For many years, Novella and Don enjoyed spending winters in Tucson, AZ.

Novella will always be remembered for her giving heart and her selflessness; always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. When her daughter Beth was battling cancer Novella was right by her side helping in anyway that she could.

Novella is survived by her husband, Donald; daughter, Becky (Russell) Kidd; grandchildren, Isaac (Anna) Kidd, Chloe (Tyler) Bakker, Logan Kidd, Jordan (Andrea) Ollanik and Jacob Ollanik; great grandchild, Noelle Bakker; siblings Roger (Shirley) Wyborny, Randy Wyborny, Jim (Christi) Wyborny; brother-in-law Duaine Moore, sister-in-law Sharon Wyborny; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marge Moore; brother, Arlo Wyborny; and daughter, Beth Ollanik.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory,

641-423-0924. www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Service
10:30a.m.
live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Major Erickson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Always enjoyed Novella's beautiful flowers as I would drive by. Thoughts and prayers to Don, Becky and families. Rock Falls has lost a treasure.
Julie Harman Kuntz
December 14, 2020
I had the pleasure to have known and served Novella for many years. My condolences to Don and the White family.
Thomas A Floden DDS
December 13, 2020
Novella was a special lady she was always there when you needed help. We will always remember her help for Old Stone church suppers and all of the pies she baked to serve they were always gone before the supper was over. She had many one of a kind pies. Novella was so good t making many handcrafted items for the church bazaars. And yes we will always remember the beautiful flowers she grew in her gardens and cut and arranged to share with everyone on the alter at the Old Stone Church. We will also remember the many games of 500 we played at the 20/30 club meetings. She was always so good at playing her cards so well. Memories are always with us. .....Enjoy your time together remembering Novella.
Judi & Tenny Gordon
Friend
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results