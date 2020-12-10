Novella D. White

May 17, 1932 - December 4, 2020

MASON CITY – Novella D. White, 88, of Rock Falls, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A private family service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be held in the Rock Falls Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the Old Stone United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Novella Doris Wyborny was born on May 17, 1932, in rural Plymouth to parents Herbert and Luella (Christensen) Wyborny. Novella attended Country School through 8th grade and then Rock Falls High School. In 1954 she graduated from Iowa State Teachers College with a degree in Biology and Physical Education. For three years Novella taught in the Clarion School System before moving to Mason City where she taught at Roosevelt Junior High. On July 13, 1958, she was united in marriage to Donald White in Rock Falls at the Old Stone United Methodist Church. Between this union the couple were blessed with two children, Becky and Beth. After becoming a mother, she became a full time homemaker.

Novella was a lifelong member of the Old Stone United Methodist Church. She was active in Sunday school, United Methodist Women, and other various committees. For years she created beautiful flower arrangements from her garden that graced the sanctuary on Sunday mornings.

Novella had many joys in life; spending time tending to her flower beds, spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends and traveling throughout the US. One of her greatest joys was becoming a grandmother and being able to be an active part of their lives. Many wonderful memories were made on trips with the entire family. For many years, Novella and Don enjoyed spending winters in Tucson, AZ.

Novella will always be remembered for her giving heart and her selflessness; always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. When her daughter Beth was battling cancer Novella was right by her side helping in anyway that she could.

Novella is survived by her husband, Donald; daughter, Becky (Russell) Kidd; grandchildren, Isaac (Anna) Kidd, Chloe (Tyler) Bakker, Logan Kidd, Jordan (Andrea) Ollanik and Jacob Ollanik; great grandchild, Noelle Bakker; siblings Roger (Shirley) Wyborny, Randy Wyborny, Jim (Christi) Wyborny; brother-in-law Duaine Moore, sister-in-law Sharon Wyborny; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marge Moore; brother, Arlo Wyborny; and daughter, Beth Ollanik.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory,

641-423-0924. www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.