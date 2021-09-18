Ole Smidt

June 25, 1943-September 10, 2021

BRITT-Ole Smidt, 78, of Britt, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Funeral service for Ole Smidt will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, September 13, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday.

Ole Eugene Smidt, son of Ole C. and Evelyn (Charbonneaux) Smidt, was born June 25, 1943 in Britt, Iowa. Ole attended country school in Britt before moving to Garner with his family. He graduated from Garner High School with the class of 1961.

Shortly after high school, Ole was united in marriage to Mary Ryerson on March 15, 1963 at the Britt Methodist Church. The couple made their home in Britt for most of their lives. To this union, three children were born Lorie, Tracy and Trent.

Ole held various jobs over the years including owning an auto body shop, working with machinery, being on the Britt Police Force and ending his career at Winnebago.

In his free time, Ole enjoyed anything with a motor. Including riding snowmobiles, motorcycles, helping in the pit crew or watching from the stands on Friday nights. He often took his children to the races in Algona on Saturdays. He also enjoyed taking trips with his family and often went fishing and to Sturgis.

Ole was a strong family man, taking care of his wife and being extremely proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed for always being around and never having to be asked twice for help.

Ole is survived by his wife Mary Smidt of Britt; children Lorie (Kim) Nelson of Garner, Tracy (Brian) Riekens of Britt and Trent (Becky) Smidt of Britt; grandchildren Travis (Shantel) Nelson and their daughter Everly, Trever Nelson and his children Emerson and Ada, Taylor (AJ) Krutsinger and their son Kael, Amanda (Jordan) McLaughlin and their children Easton and Abigail and Cara (Devin) Fish and their children Owen, Boone and Axton; his brother Allen (Susan) Smidt and his beloved companion Max.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Emily Redmond and his great granddaughter Harley Nelson.

