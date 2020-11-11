Olga Borchardt

December 22, 1928-November 9, 2020

Osage, IA – Olga Borchardt, 91, of Osage, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage. Per her wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Olga Ariel Geleanor Thornton, daughter of P. Jasper and Elsie Boedeker Thornton, was born on a farm near Marble Rock, Iowa on December 22, 1928. She was baptized by the Rev. Mr. Cooper at the Marble Rock Methodist Church. Olga grew up on the Toronto Hereford Farm near Rockwell, attending Bath #8 School. She graduated as Cerro Gordo Co. Valedictorian in 1941. She graduated as valedictorian of Rockwell High School Class of '45.

Olga was confirmed as a member of Rockwell's St. Peter Lutheran Church by the Rev. Fred Landdeck. On September 14, 1947 Olga was married to Kenneth Borchardt at St. Peter's by Rev. G.J. Meyer. They moved to the Borchardt Family Century Farm at 3496 Zinnia Ave, Plymouth, Iowa and resided there until November 26, 2004 when they moved to a home in Grafton.

Let it be said that Olga loved life. Her priorities were family, friends, church and home. She loved travel, dancing, reading, scrapbooks, sewing and crossword puzzles. She was active in church and community, serving on many levels, often a delegate to national ELCW conventions. She was a VISTA (Volunteer in Service to America) for The Door Opener (now CIS), taught Sunday School and Bible studies. Their home enjoyed Inner City children, a Foster Child and a foreign Exchange Student, Jaana Virtanen from Finland, who became extended family. She and Kenneth spent many winters as host and hostess at the LALM Guest Hose in Laredo, Texas. Their travels took them from coast to coast in 46 of the 50 states as well as Mexico, Germany and Finland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two step-fathers and grandson, Luke Borchardt.

She leaves behind her: three sons, John (Betty) of Plymouth, Bill (Tammy) of Plymouth, Mark (Belinda) of Grafton; daughter, Sharon (Randy) Hulshizer of Grafton; 13 grandchildren, Carolyn Borchardt, Stephanie Borchardt, Karen (Dan) Stuber, Andrew Borchardt, Kenneth Borchardt, Peter Borchardt, Kristina Borchardt, Andrea (Matt) Hobson, Lisa (Jon) Dolan, Jeremey (Krissy) Hulshizer, Marissa (Taner) McClure, Kyle (Ashley) Hulshizer and Noelle Hulshizer; great-grandchildren, Lance Stuber, Matthew Abben, Brittney Jung, Leeya and Harmony Borchardt, Ross Stuber, Lucas Provin, Anastasia Dolan and Etta Dolan.

May Jesus Christ be Praised!!

