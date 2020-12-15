Palmer T. Olson

November 7, 1926-December 4, 2020

It is with great sadness we share that, Palmer Truman Olson, born on November 7, 1926, in Forest City, Iowa, left this life on Friday, December 4, 2020, in Clovis, Calif. He was 94 years olds.

Palmer lived in Iowa with his parents Abraham and Gertrude, and three siblings Arlene, Avis, and Carl, until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1945. He returned to Iowa, where he met and married his sweetie, Lorraine Maxine Robinson. The couple eventually settled in Thousand Oaks, ca. with their three children, Danny, David, and Diann, in 1963.

Palmer had many professions and was a jack of all trades, but became a well-known, well-loved addition to the Cal Lutheran University staff for over 44 years. the couple were also members of the Pi-R Squares Dancing Club, Ascension Lutheran Church of Thousand Oaks, Sons of Norway, and were longtime supporters of the Cal Lutheran University Football Team.

He is preceded by wife Lorraine, son David, parents, grandparents, and two sisters. Palmer is survived by his brother & sister-in-law, Carl & Dolly Olson, in-laws Leroy & Kathy Robinson Jr., Merle & Marge Robinson, and Dale Hayes. Children, Danny & Linda Olson, and Diann Savage; ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Palmer will join his wife in eternal rest at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Rd., Camarillo, Calif., on Saturday December 19, 2020, in a graveside service at 11:00 am. To honor Palmer, have a Coke, grab some Denny's, and open a box of See's Candy. The family will be doing the same.