Pamela Ann Krause

June 9, 1957-September 14, 2021

MASON CITY-Pamela Ann Krause, 64, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit. Per Pam's wishes, she was cremated. No services are scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Pamela Ann Krause was born on June 9, 1957 to parents James "Jack" and Beverly (Keeney) Krause in Mason City, Iowa. Pam graduated from Nora Springs-Rock Falls Community School in 1975. After high school, Pam worked various jobs, until she was unable to due to sickness

Pam loved the outdoors. She enjoyed feeding birds, fishing, and camping. Pam was very loved and she will be missed by many.

Pamela is survived by her son, Jared Gardinier; and siblings, Carolyn Krause, Barbara Paulson, Rick Krause, Susan Krause, Dennis Krause, and Linda Krause; and several nieces and nephews.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, James and Beverly; and her grandparents.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.