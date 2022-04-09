Patricia Sue Gugger

November 27, 1937-April 5, 2022

ANKENY-Patricia Sue Gugger, Ankeny, IA, lovingly referred to as Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Pat, Patty Sue and Peanut, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 11, 2022, from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Ankeny First United Methodist Church, 206 SW Walnut Street, Ankeny, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. There will be a reception at the church immediately after the service. Inurnment will be at Vernon Cemetery, Renwick, IA, at a later date.

Pat was born November 27, 1937 in Mason City, IA, to the late Donald H. and Lorna McQuatters. A 1956 graduate of Northwood High School, Pat earned both her two year undergrad (1958) and her Bachelor of Arts (1974) from the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) and devoted 34 years to teaching Pre-K, Kindergarten, and first grade at Boone Valley (Vernon and Renwick, IA) and Taft Elementary (Humboldt, IA).

Pat believed in service to her church and community. She was a 50 year member to the Chapter ES P.E.O., Northwood, IA, and a 50 year member of the Renwick United Methodist Church serving on committees and holding offices: Chairman of Trustees, Chairman of Administrative Council, Chairman of Finance Committee, and Long-term Secretary of United Methodist Women (UMW). She was a 4-H Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. Upon moving to Ankeny, she was secretary for her homeowner's association.

Pat loved life: to drive fast (and yes, her car had a hemi!), to ride the motorcycle and go 4-wheeling in the Ozarks. Traveling was a passion, having visited all 50 states (Alaska 3 times), and proudly experiencing the Tiger Cruises. She was a list maker and organizer who enjoyed planning and traveling on trips with classmates. Other delights were playing piano with the family, dancing, singing, playing bridge and cribbage, riding her bicycle, eating Auntie Anne's Pretzels, savoring halibut, reading to children, devouring mysteries, writing, and exploring Nature's seasonal splendors at Heritage South always in hope of espying an Indigo Bunting. She enjoyed baking Grandma Mac's favorites, playing games, gathering and partying with family and long-time friends, as well as her wonderful neighbors in 'the hood'. Pat had an incredible memory and loved to tell stories as much as her family loved to hear them. She displayed courage in her strong will to live and set an example of how to deal with the adversities that life can bring.

Pat was preceded in death by Rich, her loving husband of 57 years; her son, Tracy Gugger; and her parents, Donald and Lorna McQuatters.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Tricia (Pat) Childress; brother, Mike McQuatters; and seven grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren, Tanna (Ben) Bonanno and their children Brielle and Brynlee, Toni (Ben) Hall and their children Blythe, Wyatt and Hayes, Tatum (Bobby Patterson) Harshbarger and their children Humza, Taymur and Sylas, Tiffany (John Determan) Harshbarger and their children Bentley, Myla and Laikyn, Molly (Michael) Cornish and their daughters Olivia, Hayley and Sydney Gugger; two cousins, Ruth Ellen Gabor and Robin Meyer; and her many classmates, friends and co-workers from Northwood, Renwick and Ankeny and throughout the country.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Patricia Gugger can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.t2t.org).