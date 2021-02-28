Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia A. Oorlog
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021

Patricia A. (Buhr) Oorlog

July 4, 1942-January 10, 2021

Patricia A. (Buhr) Oorlog, 78 of Burnsville, MN, formerly of Clear Lake IA, passed away unexpectedly January 10, 2021. She is survived by her children, Mikki (Jay) Bogenrief; Chris (Melissa) Oorlog; grandchildren; her sister, Linda (John) Jacobs; many nieces and nephews; cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, John H. and Ione E. Buhr. Pat was a bookkeeper for Fairview Corporate for 25 years. She enjoyed reading, crafts, quilting, animals and nature. She traveled to Nova Scotia Canada to see whales and to Ely, MN to visit the North American Bear Center. She enjoyed many journeys in her life and will be missed. Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.


Published by Globe Gazette on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear about Pat. We had alot of laughs when she use to quilt with us.
Jeanette Priebe
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results