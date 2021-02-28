Patricia A. (Buhr) Oorlog

July 4, 1942-January 10, 2021

Patricia A. (Buhr) Oorlog, 78 of Burnsville, MN, formerly of Clear Lake IA, passed away unexpectedly January 10, 2021. She is survived by her children, Mikki (Jay) Bogenrief; Chris (Melissa) Oorlog; grandchildren; her sister, Linda (John) Jacobs; many nieces and nephews; cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, John H. and Ione E. Buhr. Pat was a bookkeeper for Fairview Corporate for 25 years. She enjoyed reading, crafts, quilting, animals and nature. She traveled to Nova Scotia Canada to see whales and to Ely, MN to visit the North American Bear Center. She enjoyed many journeys in her life and will be missed. Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.