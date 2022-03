Keith, Angie, Jennifer and family, oh my goodness, I was totally unprepared to hear this news about Pat! I am so very sorry. I owe so much to Pat for caring for my dear, little Amy and later, our sweet baby Ali when I was working. Pat gave Amy a great start and foundation in life. Pat and Amy were often on the go, meeting Keith for lunch, going to shows and activities along with Angie and Jennifer, and visiting with many friends. Pat with her 3 tiny dogs started Amy on a journey of also being a dog lover. We still laugh that one of Amy's first words was "Jo Jo", the name of one of Pat's dogs! Pat taught Amy to be kind to animals. Being with Pat and her family helped Amy learn kindness, cooperation, compromise, responsibility, etc. from being with Angie and Jennifer. One day I came to pick up Amy, all 3 girls were coloring. Angie and Jennifer were teaching and encouraging little Amy. They were also, under Pat's supervision, helping Amy learn to cut paper with safety scissors. It had not occurred to me to let Amy do those activities yet. Clearly, Pat knew Amy was ready. And what fun she was having with "the big girls". Amy would also come home and imitate some funny they taught her to say. One of our favorites was, "Jennifer, you're gounded!" (She couldn't say grounded) It seemed like after being with Pat and her family, Amy was friends with most of the kids and adults in Mt. Vernon. In fact, when I would take Amy with me to the local grocery store, almost everyone there knew Amy by name and Amy knew them by name too even though she was only 3. I didnt know half of those people, but watched in amazement as my toddler would spot people, greet them and socialize! That's because Pat was friendly and knew so many people. She was good at modeling that behavior for Amy. Pat only got to care for baby Ali a brief time before moving away. We were so sad she moved! When Pat and family would come back to visit, they would make arrangements with me ahead of time to "kidnap" Amy for a day of adventure together like old times. Amy looked forward to time with their family. Not only was Pat a good person, a good caregiver to our kids, she was a very kind friend. I appreciated her honesty, direct, assertive style and her fabulous sense of humor! She will be missed.

Carol Guetzko December 27, 2021