Paul T. Harbacheck
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Paul T. Harbacheck

September 13, 1956-February 16, 2021

Paul T. Harbacheck, 64, of Mason City left this earth peacefully to be joined with his parents in Heaven on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, surrounded by family at the Rochester Mayo Hospital. Paul courageously fought a battle with metastatic esophageal cancer since June of 2019. He volunteered for organ donation and an autopsy for cancer research, as well as to help educate medical staff. We are grateful for the benevolent staff at the Mayo Hospital that came to Paul's side throughout the past few years.

Paul was born on September 13th, 1956, in Mason City, IA. He graduated from Newman Catholic High School in 1974. In his youth, Paul modified a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner that he loved driving and won several drag races with. For 38+ years Paul built a successful career in car sales.

He is remembered for his integrity and honest, forthright personality, along with a sense of humor that would catch you off guard and leave you with a smirk on your face. He was a well-respected life-long resident of Mason City. Paul was married to Linda Butler 1978-1981. He married Cheryl Diekhuis 1985-1990, with daughters Pamela and Jennifer.

In 1986 Paul and Cheryl celebrated the birth of their daughter, Kelly. At the age of 62, Paul retired from the car sales industry but continued his unofficial career as a humorous and lively stand-up comedian in how he interacted with others. In addition to cars, Paul loved hunting, designing and building things from scratch, and sharing his knowledge and abilities helping others with projects.

Paul would tell you his greatest accomplishment was being a father. His daughter Kelly explains that some of his greatest achievements were his unconditional love as a father, compassion for others, hard-work ethic, and being a grand-paw to her dog, Jackson.

Family was very important to Paul, whether related by blood or those he considered extended family. He is survived by his daughter Kelly Harbacheck and his grand-dog Jackson of Plano, TX. His step-daughters and their sons: Pamela Diekhuis and son Jamison of Mason City, and Jennifer Mallo (Jay Peterson of Goodell) and son Dylan of Mason City. His brothers and sister and their families: Joe Harbacheck and wife Teresa and children: Katie and Kyle Harbacheck, all from Boise, ID; John Harbacheck of Mason City and family: Derek Friest and wife Samantha of Mason City, Mindy Winters and husband Matt of Rockford and children: Cydney Shackleton, Caleb, Hailey, and Alexys Winters; Mary Hodson of LuVerne and children: Sarah and husband Rick Davis of St. Louis, MO, and Nick Hodson of LuVerne; Pat Harbacheck of Freeborn, MN, and children: Eric and wife Emily Harbacheck and children: Ethan and Elianna, all of Mason City, and Jennifer Harbacheck and children, all of Albert Lea, MN: Leonel Olveda Jr., Jenessa Olveda, Dezjaree and Derozinn Boatman. His extended family Bill Jellema and wife Laureen of Mason City and children: William and Christina Jellema; Duane Hicok and wife Cheryl Hicok. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Francis Harbacheck.

Paul showed amazing strength through his battle with cancer. He woke up every day thanking God for another day on this earth. We will honor his legacy with a celebration of life that will be announced at a later date when temperatures are warmer and travel is safer.

The family suggests memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of North Iowa and condolences may be sent to the family at 707 South Fillmore Ave, Mason City, IA 50401.


Published by Globe Gazette on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paul was a kind of guy that doesn't come around to often. Paul was a kind of person that would make you laugh in any situation. He also made you comfortable. He was was one of the funniest people I have ever met in my life. Sorry for you loss Kelly and family. Paul you will be missed.
Michael Marshall
Family
June 6, 2021
John L. Green, Bob Dombrowski
March 5, 2021
Paul and I worked together for a few years at the Datsun dealership in Mason City. He always had a wry sense of humor that would catch you off guard if you weren't listening! I always respected his integrity. He was a great salesperson and made friends with all of his customers. He, Cheryl, and their daughters came to California many years ago and we met up at Disneyland; great trip. Paul; you will be missed.
Larry Tack
February 25, 2021
Paul was honest in both his work and his sense of humor. He was one of the good guys.
Andy Alexander
February 25, 2021
Sending hugs and prayers. Paul was a good man and a awesome father he will be missed by many
Jan Fellin
February 25, 2021
I'm going to miss your sarcastic humor little cousin! May you rest in peace at last.
Virginia Schaffer
February 24, 2021
One awesome guy and friend. Harbo was 'the man'
Ric Sullivan
February 24, 2021
We're so sorry for the loss of your Dad, Kelly. May he rest in peace. He will be missed.
Chares & Bev Huntley
February 24, 2021
Our condolences to Paul´s family. There are many great memories from our time in school at Holy Family and Newman. One that always brings a smile is a certain trip to Des Moines for the state wrestling tournament in the Road Runner. RIP Paul!
Jay and Sheila Boyle
February 24, 2021
My prayers go out to the family .
Mike Urdahl
February 24, 2021
