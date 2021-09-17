Paul Ostendorf

January 2, 2021

ESTHERVILLE-Paul Ostendorf, age 69 most recently of Estherville, IA, a Klemme High School Class of 1969 graduate, died, January 2, 2021, as a result of injuries suffered in a house fire. A Public Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 3 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA. Pastor Doug Burton will be officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery. Public visitation and greeting of the family will be Sunday from 1-230 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the burial at Donna's in Meservey. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, is handling arrangements.

Paul, the son of Arnett and Jean (Barkema) Ostendorf, was born on his parents' farm in the Goodell Woods area, northeast of Goodell, IA, he was one of three children to bless this union including Claudia and Lynn. In his early years of life Paul grew up on his family's farms near Palsville, Goodell and Klemme, IA.

Paul was baptized at the EUB Church of Meservey. He attended Klemme High School graduating in the Class of 1969. During his school years he was a skilled basketball player. Following high school he continued his education at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City where he received his Associate Degree in Nursing.

Paul then worked for many years in the Emergency Department at Mercy Hospital., Mason City and then went on to fulfill positions at Long term Care Facilities in Altoona and then finally at Estherville, IA, after moving there in 2002. Paul then married Antoinette "Toni" Mae Hoppe Brandow on October 26, 2004. The couple enjoyed vacationing, dancing and great company.

Following his retirement from the healthcare profession as a Registered Nurse, Paul went to work for Shopper's Supply (today's Boomgars) where he very much enjoyed working with the public in a different role than that of his vocation. He was very knowledgeable and especially proficient in paint sales. Paul was employed with Boomgars at the time of his passing. Paul had also farmed for a number years, owning and operating a larger feeder pigs operation and was very knowledgeable and proficient in his livestock vocation. He had received recognition for being a "Master Pork Producer."

He loved to attend the Clay County and Iowa State Fairs, and travels to Branson with his wife and kids where they enjoyed shows and other events and festivities along with spending time at his Time Share in Branson. He shared a mutual love of raising larger flower and vegetable gardens with wife Toni and had even built an underground watering system to help with the efficiency of this passion and hobby. The couple's gardens had various recognitions and awards over the years given by local media and groups. He enjoyed Allis-Chambers tractors and meticulously maintaining his vehicles. He always appreciated times spent with all his family when there were get togethers regardless of the occasion. In his younger days he looked forward to pheasant hunting excursion and shoot play pigeons. Paul loved his various Shih tzu including Lucky, Riley, and Penny. He had also enjoyed collecting farm toys over the years and rooting for his favorite athlete in Larry Bird and of course his Iowa Hawkeyes.

Paul is survived by his children Abby Anderson and her three children: Delaney, Avery, and Colin all of Ames, IA; Adam (Amy) Ostendorf and their children Cora and Violet all of Gihanna, OH; and sons Andrew Ostendorf and Alex Ostendorf of Mason City, IA; also his sister Claudia (Duane) Boeding, LeGrand, IA and Lynn (Diane) Ostendorf, Clear Lake, IA, along with several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his step-son Jarrod Bandow, Sheldon, Brian Bandow, Kansas City, and Bridget Bandow also of Kansas City, : step-grandchildren: Brendon, Jerica, Jaycelyn, Nicholas, and Attie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnett and Jean, and wife Toni Ostendorf, his paternal grandparents Harry and Orpha Ostendorf and maternal grandparents Hauko and Grace Barkema. Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-587-2510.