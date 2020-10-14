Paul R. Pirkl

November 23, 1935 - July 5, 2020

Mason City - Paul R. Pirkl, 84, of Mason City passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Friday, October 16, 2020 at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City with the Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Paul's name to the Newman Foundation.

Paul Robert Pirkl was born on November 23, 1935 in Mason City, the son of Mark and Dorothy (Connelly) Pirkl. He was baptized at Holy Family Catholic Church. Paul attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Mason City, graduating among the Class of 1953. While in high school Paul delivered a paper route through downtown Mason City for the Globe Gazette.

Following graduation he attended St. John's University, graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor's degree in accounting. During his time at St. John's Paul served in the ROTC program and was stationed for a time at Ft. Hood in El Paso, TX.

On June 24, 1960 Paul was united in marriage to Shirley Meier at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City.

In 1958 Paul purchased Sorlien Tax Service and partnered with Jack Diericks from 1960 through 1961. In November of 1960 Paul purchased Hendrickson Rubber Stamp Works in Mason City, owning and operating the business in conjunction with his tax service. He then purchased Eichmeier Tax in the 1960's. In the fall of 2014, Paul joined Schupick and Associates.

Paul was particularly active within the church and educational community having served as the accountant for St. Joseph Catholic Church as well as on the finance committee and as president of the parish council. Paul also served as the Newman Foundation president and on the Newman Foundation finance council. Throughout the years he also served as a three time president of the American Bookkeeping Association (ABA) and as treasurer of the Kinney Pioneer Museum from 1988 through 2016.

For many years Paul enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, and golfing where he was a member of Highland Park Golf Course. He spent countless hours volunteering with Newman Catholic, coaching many little league teams, volunteering, and driving the track and cross country teams over 4,000 miles while his sons were in high school. He was also a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge.

Paul is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Mark, Stephen, and Jeffrey Pirkl; grandchildren, Emily Pirkl, Taylor Pirkl, August "Gus" Pirkl, and Courtney Pirkl; sister, Patricia Goebel; as well as extended family and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; in laws, Otto and Gladys Meier; and brother in law, Francis Meier.

