Paulette June Bridges
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West
Britt, IA

Paulette June (Leach) Bridges

DOWS-Paulette June (Leach) Bridges, 75 of Dows passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services for Paulette Bridges will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Morgan Bradford United Methodist Church, 569 100th Street in Dows with Pastor Judy Eilders and Chaplain Anjeanette Perkins officiating. Burial will take place at Morgan Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Morgan Bradford United Methodist Church.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 119 East Ellsworth, Dows, Iowa 50071, 515-532-2233


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
