Paulette June (Leach) Bridges
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West
Britt, IA

Paulette June (Leach) Bridges

DOWS-Paulette June (Leach) Bridges, 75 of Dows passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services for Paulette Bridges will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Morgan Bradford United Methodist Church, 569 100th Street in Dows with Pastor Judy Eilders and Chaplain Anjeanette Perkins officiating. Burial will take place at Morgan Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Morgan Bradford United Methodist Church.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 119 East Ellsworth, Dows, Iowa 50071, 515-532-2233


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Morgan Bradford United Methodist Church
569 100th Street, Dows, IA
Mar
6
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Morgan Bradford United Methodist Church
569 100th Street, Dows, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Michelle & Michael & family,
I was so saddened to hear about your Mom's passing. She was such a sweet, fun spirit. I have many fond memories from visits to Iowa. My Mom loved her dearly. Please know that you are in our thoughts.
Take care of yourselves. Sending love,
Maria Boser Johnson, Minneapolis &
Faye Ingebritson Boser, Little Falls, MN
Maria Johnson
Family
March 2, 2021
