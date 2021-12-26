Menu
Perry A. Gross
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Perry A. Gross

LELAND–Perry A. Gross, age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 113 5th Ave. East, Leland, Iowa with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

A visitation will be held 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Monday, December 27, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Per family requests masks are encouraged at both the visitation and service.

Burial will be held at Forest Home Cemetery in Leland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Leland, Iowa.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com.641-585-2685



Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Schott Funeral Home
505 North Clark Street, Forest City, IA
Dec
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
113 5th Ave. East, Leland, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You have our sympathy Perry would ride his bicycle in leland and he would stop by our house and visit with us for a while we enjoyed his visits! He will be missed
John and Laura Baumann
December 28, 2021
