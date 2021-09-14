Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phillip Elton Hunget
FUNERAL HOME
Oakcrest Funeral Services Algona
218 South Moore Street
Algona, IA

Phillip Elton Hunget

CORWITH-Phillip Elton Hunget, 88, formerly of Corwith, Iowa, died February 22, 2021 after a brief period of rapidly declining health at Westview Care Center, Britt, Iowa, where he had been a resident since 2018. Due to Covid, the family was unable to honor Phillip with an appropriate farewell. Services for Phillip E. Hunget will be held Saturday, October 2 in Corwith, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Corwith, followed by lunch and a fun celebration of his life at the Corwith Community Center. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Service
10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
Corwith, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakcrest Funeral Services Algona
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakcrest Funeral Services Algona.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.