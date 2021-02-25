Menu
Phillip Elton Hunget
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakcrest Funeral Services Algona
218 South Moore Street
Algona, IA

Phillip Elton Hunget

May 4, 1932-February 22, 2021

CORWITH-Phillip Elton Hunget, 88, formerly of Corwith, Iowa, died February 22, 2021 after a brief

period of rapidly declining health at Westview Care Center, Britt, Iowa, where he had been a resident since 2018.

Born near Prole on May 4, 1932, the youngest of seven from Olive J. and Roscoe S. Hunget, he was schooled at Spring Hill, graduated from Martensdale in 1950, Simpson College in 1954, and the US Army in 1956, when he married his college sweetheart Connie Lou Lembke in her hometown of Cumberland.

He was lost without the Love of His Life, and his health began a steady decline when Connie died in 2017 after a brief struggle with cancer.

Mr. Hunget was well known in north central Iowa from 1961-2000 as a Corwith-Wesley teacher and coach, then as the owner of Friends & Neighbors Restaurant in Corwith. After many twelve to sixteen hour days he "retired" and took work at K-Mart in Algona, and the couple hired on as hospitality assistants at University of Iowa football and basketball games, where they made many more friends. The entire time, Phil also was a proud member of the Barbershop Harmony Society. He sang with choruses in Mason City and Algona, where he tallied tens of thousands of miles traveling to once weekly rehearsals for over 60 years.

Phil and Connie were also very fortunate to enjoy many travels abroad.

He was predeceased by his parents, his six siblings, three nephews, and his parents-in-law, Virgil and Helen Lembke.

Phillip is survived by his sons Todd and Grant (Michelle), four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, thirteen nieces and nephews, and many good memories.

He has chosen cremation. Plans for a safe gathering in good weather will be forthcoming at the appropriate time.

Condolences may be posted online, or mailed to Grant (12438 S. Crestone St, Olathe, KS 66061).

Phillip asked that small donations be made to the Corwith United Methodist Church, or Corwith Public Library.

Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com


Published by Globe Gazette from Feb. 25 to Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakcrest Funeral Services Algona
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
We lived on a farm and were neighbors, Phillip and I started school together at Spring Hill.
Rosa Marie Seymour George
Rosa Marie George
Neighbor
March 14, 2021
I have many fond memories of Phil since I last saw him in 1960 and had hoped to see and visit with him someday during a return trip to Iowa but never made it. I called him several years ago to give my regards. He was an outstanding personality, a great and beloved coach, teacher, and singer. He had an impact on my life and I am sure on the lives of many other people. My deepest sympathy to his family.
Dennis Lamb
March 4, 2021
Sorry to hear this, he was my basketball coach and teacher 1956/57. My sympathy to his family
Frances Coleman Williams
March 4, 2021
Mr. Hunget was my high school baseball and basketball coach and also one of my teachers for four years at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, Iowa from 1957 to 1961. He was an excellent coach and a fine teacher who was a positive influence for all of us. I extend my sympathies to his family.
Brian Brush
March 4, 2021
Many fond memories of Phil with the River City Barbershop Chorus. My sympathies to the family.
John Ferden
February 26, 2021
to Todd, Grant, and your families----sorry to hear of your dad's passing. good memories of speech classes, plays, and his great singing voice, especially in a duet with Diane Nall. Sympathy to your families from my wife and I..
Thomas Elwood
February 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about Phil. He and I go way back to when I was coaching atTwin Rivers. We had a lot of good battles over the years and I always respect his coaching. My sympathy to his family!
Ned Bohach
February 25, 2021
