Phillip Elton Hunget

May 4, 1932-February 22, 2021

CORWITH-Phillip Elton Hunget, 88, formerly of Corwith, Iowa, died February 22, 2021 after a brief

period of rapidly declining health at Westview Care Center, Britt, Iowa, where he had been a resident since 2018.

Born near Prole on May 4, 1932, the youngest of seven from Olive J. and Roscoe S. Hunget, he was schooled at Spring Hill, graduated from Martensdale in 1950, Simpson College in 1954, and the US Army in 1956, when he married his college sweetheart Connie Lou Lembke in her hometown of Cumberland.

He was lost without the Love of His Life, and his health began a steady decline when Connie died in 2017 after a brief struggle with cancer.

Mr. Hunget was well known in north central Iowa from 1961-2000 as a Corwith-Wesley teacher and coach, then as the owner of Friends & Neighbors Restaurant in Corwith. After many twelve to sixteen hour days he "retired" and took work at K-Mart in Algona, and the couple hired on as hospitality assistants at University of Iowa football and basketball games, where they made many more friends. The entire time, Phil also was a proud member of the Barbershop Harmony Society. He sang with choruses in Mason City and Algona, where he tallied tens of thousands of miles traveling to once weekly rehearsals for over 60 years.

Phil and Connie were also very fortunate to enjoy many travels abroad.

He was predeceased by his parents, his six siblings, three nephews, and his parents-in-law, Virgil and Helen Lembke.

Phillip is survived by his sons Todd and Grant (Michelle), four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, thirteen nieces and nephews, and many good memories.

He has chosen cremation. Plans for a safe gathering in good weather will be forthcoming at the appropriate time.

Condolences may be posted online, or mailed to Grant (12438 S. Crestone St, Olathe, KS 66061).

Phillip asked that small donations be made to the Corwith United Methodist Church, or Corwith Public Library.

