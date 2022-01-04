Menu
Phillip Warren Olson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Phillip Warren Olson

June 25, 1930-December 24, 2021

FOREST CITY-Phillip Warren Olson, 91 of Forest City, died Friday, December 24, 2021, at his home in Forest City, Iowa.

Private Family Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

Per his wishes, he was cremated, and burial of cremains will take place at a later date at Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Phillip Olson memorial fund in care of the family.

Phillip Warren Olson was born June 25, 1930, in Bristol, Iowa, the son of William B. and Amanda (Afenson) Olson. He attended schools in Lake Mills and graduated from Forest City High School in 1948. Also in 1948, Phil listed in the U.S. Army National Guard, serving several years as a Staff Sergeant. He was employed with the Winnebago County Engineer's office in a surveyor duty through 1954. He then took employment at as a rural mail carrier for the United Postal Service in Forest City until his retirement in 1990, a job he truly enjoyed.

Phil married his sweetheart, Donna Jean Thurston in 1952 and they had a wonderful life together in Forest City. Together they had four children, Vana, Connie, Julie and Matt.

Donna and all his children survive him, as do many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a great life and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685



Published by Globe Gazette on Jan. 4, 2022.
