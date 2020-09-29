Phyllis A. (Thrams) Luick

MASON CITY - Phyllis A. (Thrams) Luick, 84, of Mason City, was called home Sunday, September 27, 2020, of natural causes at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Private family services will be held. Interment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 until 1:30 PM Thursday at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

