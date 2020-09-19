Phyllis J. (Galloway) Morrison

(1924 - 2020)

Phyllis Jean (Galloway) Morrison, 96 going on 100, died of complications due to the coronavirus, at Ridgecrest Village, in Davenport, Iowa, on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born August 13, 1924, in the Washington County Hospital. Phyllis lived happily with her parents, Earl and Ruth Galloway. They moved to Garden City, Kansas, where she graduated from high school in 1942, and then relocated back to their Washington farm. She attended Iowa State Teachers College and enjoyed playing percussion instruments, bands and orchestras in high school and college.

Phyllis and Donald were married November 23, 1949. Don was employed as a Branch Manager of GMAC. Retiring in 1980, along with their two sons, Robert and Richard, they enjoyed their home in Clear Lake, Iowa, where they were involved in many community activities in both Clear Lake and Mason City. She was most interested in Monday Club (president and life member), bridge clubs, book clubs, sculpturing, china painting, and needlework. She was also past president of the Ventura Garden Club (life member), Pi Phi Omega sorority (Life member) and the Clear Lake Women's Club. On clear days, they could be found in the lake with friends in their houseboat. In 2009, Don and Phyllis moved to their present home in Ridgecrest Village, Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; a son, Bob; her parents; two brothers: David and Robert Galloway; and sisters, Helen Scott and Mary Ruth Owens. Phyllis is survived by a son, Richard (Rose) Morrison; daughter-in-law, Norma, five grandsons and their wives, four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.

Burial will be in the Elm Grove Cemetery, Washington, Iowa.

Any memorials should be directed to the Ridgecrest Foundation, 4130 Northwest Boulevard, Iowa 52806.

