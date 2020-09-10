Menu
Phyllis M. Jewell

GREENE - Funeral Services for Phyllis Mae Jewell, 94, of Greene will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the United Methodist Church of Greene with Pastor Joan Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. Funeral may be viewed later at www.retzfh.com.

Phyllis was born on January 31, 1926, in Greene, Butler County, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Bertha (Shultz) Starkweather and died at the Valley View Care Center on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457, www.retzfh.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
