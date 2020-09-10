Phyllis M. Jewell

GREENE - Funeral Services for Phyllis Mae Jewell, 94, of Greene will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the United Methodist Church of Greene with Pastor Joan Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. Funeral may be viewed later at www.retzfh.com.

Phyllis was born on January 31, 1926, in Greene, Butler County, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Bertha (Shultz) Starkweather and died at the Valley View Care Center on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

