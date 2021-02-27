Phyllis A. Pederson

August 12, 1925-February 25, 2021

LAKE MILLS-Phyllis A. Pederson, age 95, of Lake Mills, has now Retired to Another World on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her home, surrounded by family, under the loving care of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice

Visitation for Phyllis will be held on Sunday, February 28, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, at Phyllis' home, 302 E. Main St. in Lake Mills. The public is invited, wearing a mask is appropriate, and please enter through the front door. There will be a wake at the close of visitation.

The private funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lake Mills on Monday, March 1, with Father Andrew Marr and Father Joseph Sevcik officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to the Schott Funeral Homes website Monday afternoon. Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com, click on Phyllis Pederson's picture, and from her obit page, click on "tribute wall" tab to find the webcast link.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Lake Mills, 906 West O Street, Forest City, IA 50436; the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org; NIACC nursing program, c/o NIACC Foundation, 500 College Drive, Mason City, IA 50401 or call 641-422-4386; MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232-2nd St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401; or to the donor's choice.

Phyllis Ann (Furleigh) Pederson was born Aug. 12, 1925, the daughter of Philip H. and Anna F. (Heidenreich) Furleigh, at the Furleigh Farm east of Clear Lake, Iowa, during a thunder storm. She was schooled in Clear Lake Public Schools, graduating in 1943, and entered nurses training at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota in 1944.

On Aug. 13, 1945, Phyllis was married to Stanley Olaf Pederson at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mason City. Pete's birthday was Aug. 14, 1925, so it seemed fitting to have their wedding ceremony on the day right in between their two birthdays

Phyllis was busy being a wife for 53 and a half years. She was an active mother to 5 sons and 4 daughters, the first two children (both girls) were born while Pete was in the Navy. All nine of the Pederson kids attended NIACC at some time. The Pederson home was the first in the Lake Mills school district to host foreign exchange students. Throughout the years, they welcomed three: Nelson Lago, Kleber, and Leonardo.

Phyllis was a nurse who worked for Dr. S.M. Haugland, MD for 13 years, she managed the Lake Mills swimming pool for many years, and was on staff at the LMCC. In 1985, she was recognized along with Nancy Ostmo, by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a child at the LM pool. Phyllis had played the organ for services at St. Patrick's Catholic Church (not to be confused with being a trained organ player she always clarified), and following Pete's death on March 25, 1999, she spent 6 months with the Dominican Sisters in Sinsinawa, WI. There she used her nursing skills and did water therapy for the Sisters. She became a Dominican Associate in 2001. Last but not least, Phyllis spent 11 wonderful years caring for and teaching her beloved Jacob Olson. He will always hold a special place in Phyllis' heart.

The Pederson family consists of 9 children: Patty (Leonard) Lucero, Susie (John) Paton, Steve (Carol), Bill (Yvette), Sam (Jean), Barbara (Tom) Berry, Kevin (Carolyn), John (Cyndi), and Ree (Brett) Pederson-Moore; 29 grandchildren (two of whom are angels, Wade Perdew and Atty Joy Nelson); 57 & 6 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. Phyllis also has two brothers, Jim (Mary) Furleigh and Francis (Gayle) Furleigh; and relatives on Pete's side, a sister-in-law, LaVonne (Duane) Kraft; 2 brothers-in-law, Sever (Vonnie) Pederson and Bert (Becky) Pederson; countless nieces and nephews; and a special family friend, Rick Hanson.

Departed family are her parents; husband Stanley; 2 grandchildren Wade Perdew and Atty Joy Nelson; a great grandson David Hopper; 4 brothers Patrick, Dick, Thomas, and Jack Furleigh; a sister Roberta (Dick) Goodman; father- and mother-in-law Sever and Mildred Pederson; and brother-in-law Robert (Emelia) Pederson.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221