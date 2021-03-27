Ramona M. Lau-Schmidt

February 19, 1929 - March 25, 2021

KLEMME – Ramona M. Lau-Schmidt, 92, formerly of Klemme passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Summit House in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 P.M., Monday, March 29, 2021 at Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Klemme with Pastor David Boogerd officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral service.

Ramona Martha Lau-Schmidt, the daughter of Henry and Barbara (Marchand) DeWeerdt, was born February 19, 1929 on a farm southeast of Britt. She attended the rural schools of Hancock County and graduated from Ventura High School in 1946. On August 17, 1947 she was united in marriage to Allen Lau in a combined wedding ceremony with her sister, Betty and her husband, Orvin at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. Ramona and Allen farmed south of Klemme where they raised their three children. After Allen passed away in 1977, she continued to live on the farm and continued her education at NIACC in Mason City. On February 23, 1991 she was married to Marvin Schmidt at Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Klemme. They lived on a farm in Klemme before moving to Ventura. Ramona was employed in various retail stores in the North Iowa area including Damon's Department Store, The Villa, Lundberg's and a jewelry store. In 2014, Ramona and Marvin moved to the Summit House in Britt. She enjoyed her family, living on the farm, collecting teddy bears, reading the Bible and her daily devotions.

She was an active member of Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Klemme where she taught both Sunday School and Bible School.

Ramona is survived by her children, Sandi (Lloy) Flickinger of Clear Lake, Doug (Lindy) Lau of Ogden and Robert Lau (Shirley Hansen) of Klemme; Marvin's children, LuAnn (Ron) Roloff, Lori (Keith) Ewoldt and Ray (Robin) Schmidt; 17 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; five sisters, Marie Weiss of Mason City, Betty Anderson of Britt, Ida Floy of Clear Lake, JoAnn (Forrest) Burress of Burnsville, MN and Louise (Tom) Zrostlik of Britt; sisters-in-law, Irene Barkema of Garner and Phyllis Lau of Mason City; a brother-in-law, Glenn Wille of Garner; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Allen Lau and Marvin Schmidt; a grandson, Benjamin Flickinger; sisters, Josephine (George) Barker and Anna Lou Wille; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Verner and Velma Lau, Richard and Lois Happel and Velma Lau. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com