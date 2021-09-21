Menu
Randy L. Schleusner
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA

Randy L. Schleusner

GARNER–Randy L. Schleusner, 70, of Garner passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

A memorial mass will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr as celebrant. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 21st at St. Boniface Catholic Church and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Garner VFW Post 5515.



Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
660 Bush Ave., Garner, IA
Sep
22
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
660 Bush Ave., Garner, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
September 21, 2021
