GARNER–Randy L. Schleusner, 70, of Garner passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

A memorial mass will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr as celebrant. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 21st at St. Boniface Catholic Church and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Garner VFW Post 5515.