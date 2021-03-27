Randy A. Schmidt

October 29, 1960-March 19, 2021

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL-Randy A Schmidt of New Port Richey, FL formerly of Manly, IA died March 19, 2021 at home. Randy A. Schmidt was born Oct 29. 1960, son of Henry and Ruth (Lifka) Schmidt. He was a graduate of North Central High School, Manly, IA.

He was preceded in death by father Henry Schmidt in 2003.

Survived by mother, Ruth A. Schmidt, Manly,IA. Daughters Ann Schmidt (Clarence Knaack) Wareshoals SC. Danielle Schmidt Akron Ohio. Granddauther, Alexis Knaack, Wareshoals, SC. sisters, Roxana (Ken) Johnson, Richfield MN Ranell Schmidt, Richfield MN. Brothers, Rodney Schmidt, Bloomington MN, Rex Schmidt (Carol Denny) Omaha, NE. Many Aunt & Uncles, nieces & nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.