Raymond C. Borkowski
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Raymond C. Borkowski

BRITT–Raymond C. Borkowski, 93 of Britt, formerly of Leland died peacefully, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iow

Graveside Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson, Iowa. Military Honors will be performed by the Jefferson American Legion Post #11. Please bring a lawn chair if you would like to attend.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Raymond Borkowski memorial fund in care of the family.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street, Forest City, IA
Sep
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Jefferson Cemetery
Jefferson, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
