Raymond D. Groth

(1932 - 2020)

Raymond Dean Groth, 88, of Mason City passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the IOOF Home in Mason City, IA.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Military rites will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., Tuesday at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania, Mason City with a Masonic Service at 6:00 P.M. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed at the visitation and funeral service.

Memorials may be directed to St. James Lutheran Church or Shriners Healthcare for Children – Twin Cities.

Raymond Dean Groth, the son of Oscar and Alice (Gullord) Groth, was born February 4, 1932 at Bricelyn, MN. At the age of two he moved with his family to Mason City, IA where he graduated from high school in 1950. Ray served his country in the U.S. Navy. Following his honorable discharge in June of 1952, he returned to Mason City. On March 18, 1956 he married Jean Rohde at St. James Lutheran Church. They lived all of their married life in Mason City where they raised their two daughters, Lynnanne and Anne. Ray was employed as a floor covering contractor in Mason City until his retirement in 1993. He enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, trips to Las Vegas, bowling, fishing trips to Minnesota and Canada with family and friends. He loved traveling throughout the United States, including Hawaii and his favorite.…Alaska.

He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Elks Lodge, Harding Masonic Lodge No. 649, North Iowa Shrine Club, NIVA (North Iowa Vintage Auto) Car Club and UCT (United Commercial Travelers).

Ray is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean of Mason City; two daughters, Lynnanne (Russ) Bull of Plymouth and Anne (Ray) Zook of Mason City; a grandson, Ryan Bull (Katlyn Tonn) of Kensett; a brother, Paul (Mary) Groth of Ellendale, MN; sister-in-law, Maxine Rose of Mason City; a brother-in-law, Ross Ransom of Mason City, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Alice Groth; father and mother-in-law, Max and Henrietta Rohde; brother, Dale Groth; brothers-in-law, Bernard Rose and Lynn Rohde; sisters-in-law, Nancy Groth and Marvyl Ransom.

