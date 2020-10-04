Raytion "Ray" Pointe Harris

(1943-2020)

Mason City – Raytion "Ray" Pointe Harris, 77, of Mason City, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Chaplain Art Zewert of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice officiating. Following the service, military honors will be provided by the Mason City Veterans. Inurnment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, where masks will be required for attendance and available at the entrance.

Ray was born March 27, 1943, the son of Henry and Agnes Lela (O'Neil) Harris in Minneapolis, MN. He married Judy Anderson on September 19, 1964, in Minneapolis.

Ray graduated from high school in Minneapolis before enlisting in the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War. Following an honorable discharge, he moved to Mason City where he worked for Sears for nearly 50 years.

Ray was a handyman who always enjoyed woodworking, was an avid fisherman and liked to hunt.

Ray is survived by his wife, Judy Harris of Mason City; son, Jeff (Mica) Harris; grandchildren, Jemma, Zachary, Caleb and Noah; great-granddaughter, Vera Michael Harris; and siblings, Victory Harris, and Patrick, Tom and Marie Melartin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; brothers, Henry and Mick; and a niece, Leah.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.