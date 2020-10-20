Richard "Dick" A. Dodge

June 10, 1934-October 17, 2020

ROCK FALLS-Richard "Dick" A. Dodge, 86, of Rural Mason City, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home with his family at his side.

A funeral service will be held at 11a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA with Rev. Art Zewert, chaplain of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice officiating. Burial will be in Rock Falls Cemetery.

Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the chapel. Masks are strongly suggested, and social distancing measures will be practiced.

Richard "Dick" Arthur Dodge was born June 10, 1934 in Chickasaw County, IA, the son of Maurice Arthur and Grace Coral (Tanner) Dodge. He attended Fredericksburg Country School and later Rock Falls School. Richard was a hardworking brick mason and farmer who always seemed to have a project at hand. He learned by doing and taught himself many skills. Dick had a way with balers and was only a phone call away if someone needed help fixing one. On December 2, 2000 Dick married Barb Lyman at the Old Stone Methodist Church in Rock Falls and Dick gained three children, Douglas, Bruce and Stacy and beloved grandchildren. He was truly a kid at heart and enjoyed picking on and spending time with his numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Dick had the patience of a saint. He was kind hearted and had a passion for helping people, even if it meant his work would go undone.

Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Marjorie Schowalter of Osage, William "Bill" (Bonnie) Dodge of Nora Springs; James "Jim" (Delores) Dodge of Mason City, Kathryn (John) Deets of Mason City, Kathlene Hillman of Rock Falls and Bonnie Gail Corkery of Rogers, AR; Barb's children, Douglas D. (Sue) Cook of Tontitown, AR, Bruce (Doris) Cook of Tonitown, AR, and Stacy Ann (Scott) Williams of Rochester, MN; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Maurice and Grace; Barb's parents, Everett and Edna (Taute) Lyman; and a brother, Jerry Lee Dodge.

