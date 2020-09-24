Richard E. Eldridge MASON CITY - Richard E. Eldridge, 73, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A visitation will be held Saturday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., September 26, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Richard Eldridge. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com