Richard "Dick" Heimer
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home
1309 4th St NE
Hampton, IA

Richard "Dick" Heimer

October 24, 1940-June 22, 2021

SHEFFIELD-Richard "Dick" Heimer, 80, of Sheffield, died peacefully at the Sheffield Care Center on June 22, 2021. Funeral services will be 10:30 Wednesday, June 30, at Sacred Heart Church in Rockwell, with a visitation from 9:00-10:00. A wake will be held 4:00-7:00 Tuesday, June 29, at Sacred Heart Church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton.

Dick, a longtime educator, led an active life devoted to helping others become better. He was born on October 24, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Cresco, Iowa. He graduated from Notre Dame High School, before attending and graduating from Loras College in Dubuque. While in college, Dick met the love of his life, Barbara Ann White, and they were married on June 9, 1962, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 59 years ago.

Dick and Barb moved to Sheffield where Dick began a 35-year career in the high school there. He taught English and social studies before taking over as high school principal. He held that position for 29 years until he retired in 2000. He served as athletic director for 18 of those years. As a teacher, athletic director, and principal, Dick had a profound, positive effect on many students, colleagues, and townspeople.

Dick was a big fan of Wisconsin pro sports teams, especially the world's greatest professional sports organization, the Green Bay Packers. He was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He and Barb attended hundreds of Spartan and Warhawk athletic contests. Dick loved golf, fishing, gardening, drinking Old Style, and having fun. He was well known for his bushy-eyed bespectacled alter ego, Ernie Kinerski. In retirement, he and Barb were devoted to their grandchildren.

Dick was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin. He is survived by his wife, Barb. Together they raised five children and loved 14 grandchildren: Pete Heimer (Yuki; Taizo, Niki, Ren), Peg Soukup (Hans; Carson), Jeanne Thompson (Tony; Isaac, Harris, Stella, Rex), Dave Heimer (Jodi; Luke, Ella), and Joe Heimer (Dawn; Christian, Ben, Alex, Lauren).

Dick will be missed by his four siblings: sister Sandi (Ted) Villinski, brother Mic (Mary Lee) Heimer, sister LeAnne (Jan) Whitlow, brother Chuck (Cruz) Heimer.

Dick was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel, and father, Ben Heimer, and his step-mother, Tina Heimer.


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Wake
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Church
Rockwell, IA
Jun
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
Rockwell, IA
Jun
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
Rockwell, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
June 26, 2021
June 26, 2021
June 26, 2021
June 26, 2021
Isaac Benjamin, Harris Richard, Stella Agnes and Rex Philip. The Best Grampa our kids could have.
Offering our prayers for your family. My dad loved being mischievous with Dick and his sense of humor was Contagious. Still so many great memories of a wonderful principal!
Julie Wiemann
School
June 26, 2021
My sincerest sympathy to Dick´s family. He fought a courage battle with always his unique outlook on life.
Kay Bradley
School
June 25, 2021
To clarify: The Tuesday afternoon (4:00-7:00 PM) wake service is a time for visitation. Prayer service from 4:00-4:30 for anyone who would like to attend, with visitation to follow.
Pete Heimer
Family
June 25, 2021
