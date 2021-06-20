Richard "Dick" Bruce Hudson

April 29, 1934-May 7, 2021

Richard "Dick" Bruce Hudson, 87, of Waukee, Iowa, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021. Memorial services will be at 10:30am, Monday, June 28, 2021 at Iles Westover Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private interment will be at Glendale Cemetery. The memorial service will be available through livestream for those unable to attend. A link will appear on Dick's obituary page at 10:15am (just prior to the service) at www.Ilescares.com, where you may also leave online condolences.

Dick was born April 29, 1934 in Sioux City, Iowa to his parents, Herbert and Lucille (Cote) Hudson. He graduated from Carroll High School in Carroll, Iowa, received his bachelor's degree from Iowa State University and his master's from the University of Iowa. On June 9, 1957, he was united in marriage to Gloria Stafford in Renwick, Iowa and they had three children, Debra, Scott and Ann. They lived in New Hampton, Iowa (one year), Monona, Iowa (three years), Clear Lake, Iowa (six years), Mason City, Iowa (40 years) and in 2007, moved to Waukee, Iowa.

Dick worked as a teacher and coach for 37 years within the school systems of New Hampton, Monona, Clear Lake, and Mason City. After retiring from teaching, he continued his involvement in education by winning election to the Mason City School Board for four consecutive, three year terms. Throughout his career, he was also a regular volunteer for the Mason City, Iowa State and National Education Associations.

He was a former member of the Presbyterian Church in Mason City, where he served the church in many roles and a current member of Heartland Presbyterian Church in Clive, Iowa where he served as Elder. He volunteered at North Iowa Hospice while in Mason City and Hospice of Central Iowa while living in Waukee and was a member of the New Horizons Band in Des Moines, Iowa.

Dick is survived by his sister, Mary Lu Aft and her husband Richard of Cincinnati, Ohio; his children, Debra Hudson of Mason City, Iowa, Scott Hudson of Chicago, Illinois and Ann Hudson of West Des Moines, Iowa; and, three grandsons, Ryan, Daniel and Jonathan Hudson all living in Chicago. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Mason City Community School District's "The Future Is Now" campaign at http://www.mohawksfuture.org/. A capital campaign designed to raise money to purchase state-of-the-art equipment and supplies for the school's new fieldhouse, natatorium and weight room facilities.