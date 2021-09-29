Menu
Richard Talbot

ELDORA-Richard Talbot, age 91, died on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home in Eldora, IA.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 30, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church in New Providence, IA.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, October 1, at the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church. Interment will follow at the Honey Creek Cemetery rural New Providence.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Talbot Donor Advised Fund.

For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church
604 Cherry Dr, New Providence, IA
Oct
1
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church
604 Cherry Dr, New Providence, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
