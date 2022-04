Richard D. Truex

Richard Dean "Rick" Truex, 67, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

Per his wishes his body has been cremated and the family will have a private service at a later date.

Condolences may be directed to the family at the address of 18434 160th St, Rockwell, IA, 50469.

