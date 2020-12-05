Menu
Robert Anderson Jr.

MASON CITY – Robert Anderson Jr., 75, of Ventura, died on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the IOOF Home. A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1309 S Kentucky Ave. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 4 to 6 P.M. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in the Ellington Prairie Cemetery, Garner, IA. Memorials can be directed to the family of Robert Anderson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory,

641-423-0924. www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com


