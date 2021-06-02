Robert "Bob" Cook

CHARLES CITY-Robert "Bob" Cook, 86, of Charles City, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his home.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Charles City with Erik Hoefer officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Messiah Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.