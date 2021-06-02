Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert "Bob" Cook
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Charles City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hauser Funeral Home
1205 S Main St
Charles City, IA

Robert "Bob" Cook

CHARLES CITY-Robert "Bob" Cook, 86, of Charles City, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his home.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Charles City with Erik Hoefer officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Messiah Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
Charles City, IA
Jun
3
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
Charles City, IA
Jun
3
Burial
Riverside Cemetery
Charles City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hauser Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hauser Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.