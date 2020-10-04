Robert D. Asbe

(1931 - 2020)

Robert Dean Asbe, 89, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa. Funeral services will be private. Inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be given to the Humane Society of North Iowa.

Bob was born in Kensett in 1931 to Henry and Ida (Eliason) Asbe. Following the death of his father, the family moved to Clear Lake where he grew up fishing, boating, hunting, and ice boating during the winter. Bob graduated from Clear Lake High School. He married Janet Potter and they lived in Mason City, but later divorced. They had two children, Michael and Diane.

Bob served during the Korean War in the United States Air Force. He was looking forward to going on an Honor Flight to Washington DC last May with his nephew, Ken Asbe, but it was cancelled due to COVID restrictions. Bob had worked as a maintenance man over the years, retiring from Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company.

Bob enjoyed living on his acreage in the country, golf, NASCAR and Indy car racing, football (making several trips to Minnesota Vikings games), feeding the birds, and fishing. Bob loved animals, and after his beloved dog, Dexter, who he adopted from the Humane Society of North Iowa passed away he got his "dog fix" by fostering a Humane Society dog recovering from a medical procedure, and babysitting his "grand dog" Sasha, as well as his friend's dog, "Killer." Golf was a big passion of Bob's and he could always tell you just how many days he had played that year so far. He had some great golf buddies over the years, especially Kenny Busick and Jim Frank, part of the "senior tour" group.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Diane Weber; sister, Esther Peterson; grandchildren, Brooke and David Weber; daughter in law, Debby Asbe; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special thanks to his neighbors, Paul and Janet Brown, who were a big part of Bob's life the last several years.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Asbe; and siblings, Luella Shoop, Iona Manuel, Doris Kueck, Gladys Asbe, Norma Jean Sweat, and Donald Asbe.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.