Robert Lawrence "Bob" Detra
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mason City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory
733 West Wicks Lane
Billings, MT

Robert "Bob" Lawrence Detra

BILLINGS, MT-Robert Lawrence "Bob" Detra passed away of natural causes at his home in Billings, Montana on June 12, 2021 at age 91. Bob was born in Morton, Wyoming on August 21, 1929 to Ruth and Lawrence Detra.

Per Bob's request, there will not be a memorial service. He will be buried at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana.

Arrangments handled by Heights Family Funeral Home 406-254-2414. Full obituary may be viewed at https://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 20, 2021.
